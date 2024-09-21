Super-kicked!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Adimalathura shoreline was his playground. His father went to the sea, and his mother sold the catch for a living. Born to them after 14 years of marriage, he was the coveted one, allowed to play at will.
Thus, the beach became his book and his legs the pencil as he learnt to manoeuvre the ball through the golden sands.
“That may be the reason why I can still endure long hours of play,” reminisces Manoj M, as he prepares to play the next match as Thiruvananthapuram Komban’s midfielder on Saturday against Kannur FC.
The 22-year-old philosophy student adds that he’s a devotee of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose journey began from a “small tin-roofed home that overlooked the ocean”.
There was, and still is, a lot of football on the beaches of Thiruvananthapuram. “Call it the stamina and the grit that the sands infuse, some inherent talents are shaped on the beaches. Some of the greats in football since the 1930s are from the coastal areas,” says T J Mathew, president of Kovalam FC.
Founded in 2010, the club handpicks talents from coastal towns from Malappuram to Kanyakumari and provides them with training and hostel facilities. Nine of these players currently play for the Kombans.
“In a way, the Kombans are a step up from Kovalam FC, which is a non-profit organisation. We cannot get into commercial ventures. Hence, the Thiruvithamkoor Football Club was formed, and the Kombans is its team.”
The Kombans are one of six franchises in the Super League Kerala, with a unique mix of six foreign players (four can play) and 19 Indian players. “Such a constitution means a lot for homegrown players, whose technique needs a boost,” says Anthony Raju from Vizhinjam, who started playing with Kovalam FC while he was in school.
“We have the talent, but the exposure the Kombans bring is exceptional. For example, we learn fluidity on the field from them. We start with a 4-4-2 formation, but as the game progresses, it’s never sacrosanct. Our positions change with the game, requiring us to be always alert, backing up our teammates. So, a goal is never a player’s merit; it is teamwork. The mindset also undergoes a transformation," says Mohammed Ashar, from the Muthoot Football Academy and now the Kombans’s striker.
The prayer sessions and pep talks from Brazilian coach Sergio Alexandre during and after practice matches were ample proof.
“We must win. Keep that in mind,” he told the team as they assembled in a circle to pray after morning practice. Earlier on the ground, he juggled between players, reminding them of the need to pass smoothly as they move.
“We need to take care of their every need. They have a regime for everything, from training to diet, prescribed by a nutritionist. Discipline is important for a player,” says the coach, who is also particular that the team gets enough rest before Saturday’s match.
The team’s Brazilian squad has six players, including skipper Patrick Mota aka Pat.
An experienced player, he has played for second division teams back home. Kerala is a new turf for this veteran, who has been with several clubs in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malta.
“This is so nice. The local talent and ours are teaming up well, and we have our eyes on the trophy,” he says, after a friendly match at the GV Raja ground in Mylam.
“India is good, I have heard a lot about this country. It’s great to see a see a lot of young players. Lots of goodwill from the people. It’s nice.”
Striker Marcos Wilder, from Brazil, says it is “a very good city” to play in. “I feel at home here because the climate is similar, and people have been very good to us. I love the food, too,” he gushes.
“We have been interacting with many local players. There is good talent here. Technically, we have lots to give and take.”
Centre-back Renan Januário, 21, says he is “acclimatising well except for the food, which is very spicy”.
“Back home, we hardly use spices in our food. I m very, very happy to be in India and to play for Kombans.”
Communication between the Indian and Brazilian players was initially an issue, with most Brazilians unable to speak English. “But that was hardly a problem once we got together,” says Ashar.
The team’s translator is Marcos Wilder, who helps his teammates with the English he picked up during his stints with clubs in Thailand.
Davi Kuhn, 20, the youngest of the squad, benefits from his presence, allowing him to speak out about his plans to make it big in football. He has been playing since he was five and credits the focus the game gets in his home country for his success.
According to assistant coach Kali Alaudeen, Indian football lacks this focus. “There is a lot of talent. We used to play for government departments but were never allowed to fully focus on the game. But now, they have even begun to free us for the game,” he says.
The team manager, Ramesh P B, chips in, “Also, such a venture, with investments from the business sector and professional management, gives a lot of impetus to infrastructure and training, buoying the hopes of Indian football.”
N S Abhayakumar, architect and owner of the franchise, says the highlight of the venture is its social entrepreneurship aspect, with investment from a group of people who love both football and Thiruvananthapuram.
“In the first season alone, we are spending close to Rs 2.5 crore on infrastructure improvements. Thiruvananthapuram’s legacy of producing talented players from the coastal areas will get a boost,” he says.
Youngsters like assistant team manager S Niranjan, who want to pursue careers in fields like sports management, will also benefit. “Equal effort will go into developing younger players, with a commitment spanning over 10 years,” says Abhayakumar.
“In that sense, SLK is different from the ISL. What the fans see on the field is just one aspect of SLK’s larger vision.”
Above all, the venture represents hope for many, like Manoj, Antony, Shafi, Vyshnav, Akshay, Alan (all from Kovalam FC), Abdul from Malappuram, and Sachin from Poovar. It is a relief,” Manoj smiles.
“We often wondered if our passion for the game could help us make a living. That led many to look for jobs, and discouraged youngsters from sticking to the game. But now, we can follow our passion, give the game our all, and let it take care of us,” he signs off, gearing up for another sparkler against Kannur FC on Saturday, hoping to do just as the team did in the September 16 win against Thrissur FC.