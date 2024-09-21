Super-kicked!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Adimalathura shoreline was his playground. His father went to the sea, and his mother sold the catch for a living. Born to them after 14 years of marriage, he was the coveted one, allowed to play at will.

Thus, the beach became his book and his legs the pencil as he learnt to manoeuvre the ball through the golden sands.

“That may be the reason why I can still endure long hours of play,” reminisces Manoj M, as he prepares to play the next match as Thiruvananthapuram Komban’s midfielder on Saturday against Kannur FC.

The 22-year-old philosophy student adds that he’s a devotee of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose journey began from a “small tin-roofed home that overlooked the ocean”.

There was, and still is, a lot of football on the beaches of Thiruvananthapuram. “Call it the stamina and the grit that the sands infuse, some inherent talents are shaped on the beaches. Some of the greats in football since the 1930s are from the coastal areas,” says T J Mathew, president of Kovalam FC.

Founded in 2010, the club handpicks talents from coastal towns from Malappuram to Kanyakumari and provides them with training and hostel facilities. Nine of these players currently play for the Kombans.

“In a way, the Kombans are a step up from Kovalam FC, which is a non-profit organisation. We cannot get into commercial ventures. Hence, the Thiruvithamkoor Football Club was formed, and the Kombans is its team.”

The Kombans are one of six franchises in the Super League Kerala, with a unique mix of six foreign players (four can play) and 19 Indian players. “Such a constitution means a lot for homegrown players, whose technique needs a boost,” says Anthony Raju from Vizhinjam, who started playing with Kovalam FC while he was in school.