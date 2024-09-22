Woman regains ability to walk after complex spine surgery at Kimshealth Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 52-year-old woman from Kottarakkara who had been paralysed for months due to a complicated spinal condition has regained her ability to walk following a complex surgery at Kimshealth Hospital. The patient suffered from upper thoracic kyphoscoliosis, a rare spinal deformity characterised by abnormal inward and lateral curvature, which caused paralysis of both legs.

Despite experiencing symptoms earlier, the woman delayed surgery due to concerns about the risks involved. Her condition was further complicated by neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that leads to tumour growth on nerves and skin.

As her spinal curvature worsened, she lost control of her bladder and bowel function.

The medical team headed by consultant Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, Dr Ranjith Unnikrishnan, recommended a complex Posterior Vertebral Column Resection (PVCR) surgery to correct the spinal curvatures and relieve pressure on the spinal cord. The procedure involved reconstructing the spinal column with titanium rods and cages. After a 14-hour surgery, the patient started walking within ten days.

Dr Jacob John Theophilus, Dr Ashwin C Nair, Dr Anoop Shivakumar, Dr Pradeep Moni V B and Dr Jerry John were also part of the surgical team.