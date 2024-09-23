Helping people with disabilities to be part of nation building imperative, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whole-hearted efforts aimed at ushering in people with disabilities in the nation-building process need to be seen as imperative, and measures should be strengthened for their inclusion into social life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level programme prior to the commencement of the India Inclusive travel campaign led by Different Art Centre Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad. Pinarayi Vijayan also handed over the India Inclusive travel campaign flag.

Appreciating the work done by Gopinath Muthukad and Different Art Centre for the efforts towards upliftment of the differently-abled, the Chief Minister spoke about the fact that inclusion still remains remote for some people.

Stating that Kerala has become a model state in India in being differently-abled friendly, the Chief Minister elaborated on various activities undertaken by the Government of Kerala under the ‘Barrier Free Kerala’ scheme.

He pointed out that various measures such as differently-abled friendly constructions, district-level committees aimed at welfare of the differently-abled, new measures in reservation policies, and more, have turned out to be helpful to the differently-abled sections of society.

He hoped that the activities of the Different Art Centre would become more extensive and reach more beneficiaries.

He wished that the Inclusive India travel campaign would help in extending the reach of Kerala’s exemplary ideas in the field of disability to other states across the country. The Inclusive India travel campaign to be led by Gopinath Muthukad aims at creating awareness among the public across India about the importance of social inclusion as part of mainstreaming the differently-abled community.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu, who presided, wished all success to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Inclusive India Yatra that aims at spreading the concept of Inclusive India. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Different Art Centre in preparing the differently-abled to make a mark in different fields through self-reliance and confidence.

Paralympian Padma Shri Boniface Prabhu, the brand ambassador for Inclusive India travel campaign, DAC Director Jayadali M V and Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad, Director Shyla Thomas, were among those who participated.

The occasion also hosted a dance performance by famed danseuse Methil Devika. The dance recital was backed by sign language. A music programme by Ullas Ponnadi, a famous bulbul player, was also part of the function.

A presentation on the awareness programme based on magic performances was done by Gopinath Muthukad. The Yatra has the approval of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) functioning under the Department of Social Justice of the Union Government. The Yatra will begin from Kanyakumari on October 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day, and culminate on December 3, World Disability Day.