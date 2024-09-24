Kerala schools clinch top spots at EducationWorld rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five schools from Kerala figured in the all-India top 10 ranks in various categories in the 18th edition of EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2024-25 released on Monday.

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, was ranked second best in the country in the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category. In the last two years, the school was placed in the all-India third position in this category.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram bagged the all-India seventh rank among ‘Central Govt Day Schools’. Last year, the school was placed in the sixth spot. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha was ranked sixth in the ‘Government Boarding Schools’ category. In last year’s ranking, the school had won the second spot.

In the ‘Day-Cum-Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam retained its third rank at the national level. Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode improved its position among ‘International Day-Cum-Boarding Schools’ by bagging the ninth position. It denoted a slight improvement from the 10th rank last year in the category.

At the state level, the top three ranks in the ‘Co-ed Day Schools’ category were bagged by Lourdes Public School & Junior College, Kottayam; St Antony’s Public School, Kanjirapally, Kottayam and Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kochi. In the ‘Co-ed Day cum Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam; The Choice School, Kochi and Global Public School, Kochi bagged the first three state ranks, respectively.

The annual nationwide survey is carried out by education news magazine EducationWorld based on 14 parameters of educational excellence.