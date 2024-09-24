Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram: Land of the temple accountants

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is said to be among the richest Hindu temples in the world. And this extraordinary wealth suggests a long history of meticulous account-keeping, making it a place of both reverence and intrigue.

The ties between Sreekaryam and the temple run deep, rooted in the financial stewardship that defined the area for centuries. “The Padmanabhaswamy temple evolved into the Hindu temple we see today approximately seven-to-eight centuries ago. Following that, the ‘sreekaryakar’ of the Potti community were responsible for maintaining accounts related to the temple’s worship practices and expenses,” notes historian Vellanad Ramachandran.

Hence, it is believed that Sreekaryam got the name because it was home to the ‘sreekaryakar’.

Another fascinating aspect of Sreekaryam has been the discovery of megalithic burial urns, known as ‘nannangadi’, in the area. “The urns were commonly found between 500 BCE and 1000 BCE. This indicates that a significant community thrived here long before the Padmanabhaswamy temple was established.

One of the urns is preserved at the archaeology department of the University of Kerala,” says Ramachandran.