Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram: Land of the temple accountants
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is said to be among the richest Hindu temples in the world. And this extraordinary wealth suggests a long history of meticulous account-keeping, making it a place of both reverence and intrigue.
The ties between Sreekaryam and the temple run deep, rooted in the financial stewardship that defined the area for centuries. “The Padmanabhaswamy temple evolved into the Hindu temple we see today approximately seven-to-eight centuries ago. Following that, the ‘sreekaryakar’ of the Potti community were responsible for maintaining accounts related to the temple’s worship practices and expenses,” notes historian Vellanad Ramachandran.
Hence, it is believed that Sreekaryam got the name because it was home to the ‘sreekaryakar’.
Another fascinating aspect of Sreekaryam has been the discovery of megalithic burial urns, known as ‘nannangadi’, in the area. “The urns were commonly found between 500 BCE and 1000 BCE. This indicates that a significant community thrived here long before the Padmanabhaswamy temple was established.
One of the urns is preserved at the archaeology department of the University of Kerala,” says Ramachandran.
In more recent times, Sreekaryam evolved as a bustling area and vital traffic junction. The Sreekaryam-Thiruvananthapuram road was one of the main and oldest routes in the city that is used to connect with the Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
“Once regarded as a posh neighborhood, Sreekaryam was home to a prominent BSNL office, an important centre for communication during that time. This office drew a lot of people. However, with the rise of various mobile service providers, the prominence diminished somewhat,” Ramachandran adds.
Sreekaryam, however, continues to flourish as a hub of activity. It is home to the headquarters of the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute and is near to College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), one of Kerala’s most esteemed government engineering colleges as well as the Greenfield Stadium.
The National Highway 66, which connects Mumbai to Kanyakumari, also runs through Sreekaryam.
So much development has happened here, much like in other parts of the city, but the name Sreekaryam still carries the memories of the people who once walked its streets, shaping the community and leaving behind a legacy that sets it apart.
What’s in a name
