15-year-old goes missing from Kerala's Parassala, leaves a note behind

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 15-year-old boy went missing from his home after leaving behind a note addressed to his father. Adithyan J Satheesh from Parassala went missing on Tuesday and police have launched an investigation.

In the note, Adithyan wrote that he had certain goals to achieve and that he would return once they were accomplished.

The police have taken the note as part of their investigation. Adithyan lived with his father, Satheesh, along with Satheesh’s brother and mother. His parents had been divorced for several years. Satheesh informed the police when he found his son was missing on Tuesday morning.