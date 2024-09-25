Attacked puppy to undergo surgery today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-month-old puppy (Rosa) that was attacked brutally in Vattiyoorkavu will undergo surgery at the Multi-speciality Veterinary Hospital in Kudappanakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

A resident of the locality had thrashed the puppy sleeping next to its mother with a stick on September 16, causing critical injuries including a fractured jaw and broken thigh and hip bones. Though the dog, after emergency care, was taken to the veterinary hospital at Kudappanakunnu for surgery, the infection that had set in forced the veterinarians to order vaccines to make the puppy stable. “The puppy was in a critical condition but fortunately the response to our treatment was good. Now the puppy is doing better and the infection level has come down,” said surgeon Anoop R.

The surgery has been scheduled for 2 pm. “Our concern is the fractured jaw, and we don’t know the level of damage. We will know the condition of the jaw only on the surgery table. First, we will fix the jaw, and then, other surgeries will be performed to fix the broken thigh. Two surgeons will be performing the surgery and we will be using inhalation anaesthetics as the puppy is too small and hardly over two months old,” Dr Anoop said.

Aravindan S S, the local resident who reported the matter to the police and is taking care of the dog, said Rosa is now able to eat. Following a complaint, the Vattiyoorkavu police registered a case against the man under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Section 11 (1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The incident happened at the Mannarathala Balakrishnan Road in the residential area of Valiyavila in Vattiyoorkavu. The People For Animals (PFA), an NGO, also lodged complaints at the Vattiyoorkavu police station.