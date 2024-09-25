Film fest to celebrate ace women directors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Banner Film Society will hold its monthly film festival on Sunday, featuring an exciting lineup of films by three celebrated women directors.

The screenings will take place at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaud, and are open to all film enthusiasts free of charge. The festival will begin at 10 am with the Iranian film The Day I Became a Woman, directed by Marzieh Meshkini. This critically acclaimed film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2000, has won multiple awards.

At 11.30am, the American film North Country, directed by Nicky Caro, will be screened. The day’s final screening, at 2.30pm, will feature Laapattaa Ladies, a Hindi film directed by Kiran Rao. This film was showcased at the Toronto Film Festival, and is India’s official entry for this year’s Oscars.

“This is a time when discussions about women in cinema are at the forefront, especially following the Hema Committee report. With this festival, we seek to contribute to that dialogue by screening films, where women speak about their survival and fight through cinema,” says R Biju, secretary of the Banner Film Society.