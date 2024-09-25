‘ICSET 2024’ event to begin today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Conclave on Skills, Engineering, and Technology (ICSET) 2024, a leading event set to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its broader impact on the future of technology, will begin on Wednesday and will go on till September 30. Organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala, the event will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam under the theme, ‘The Quantum Leap: AI & Beyond’.

ICSET 2024 provides a dynamic platform for students, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers to collaborate, share ideas, and explore technological innovations through interactive sessions, workshops, and paper presentations. Since its inception in 2016, ICSET has grown from 250 participants to an impressive 3,820 delegates in 2023, demonstrating the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of technology.

The conclave opens on Wednesday at the Hycinth Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram featuring an IBM Software-led workshop on ‘Unlocking the Power of LLMs’, focusing on developing domain-specific RAG-based chat applications. On September 27, Kozhikode will host Microsoft’s workshop on ‘Generative AI with Copilot in Bing’, exploring innovative AI-driven solutions.

The grand finale on September 30 at Adlux Convention Centre, Ernakulam, will inaugurated by LSGD & Excise Minister M B Rajesh.