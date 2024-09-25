Thiruvananthapuram: Finally, KWA charges new pipelines on Vellayambalam-Thycaud stretch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months-long protests and delays, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) finally charged the new pipelines in the Althara-Thycaud areas in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Several residential areas on the Vellayambalam-Thycaud stretch suffered water-supply disruptions owing to the smart road works for several weeks, forcing the residents to stage multiple protests demanding immediate restoration of water supply.

Charging the new pipelines along the Althara-Thycaud stretch is among the major works taken up after the controversial pipeline shifting at Nemom, which led to a five-day disruption of water supply in the capital city. On Tuesday, the KWA managed to complete the 12-hour-long work ahead of schedule.

“The work began at 10am and we were able to complete the work by 4pm. We have successfully charged the lines and everything is under control. The higher areas will start getting water soon, and by midnight, the water supply will be restored,” said a KWA official.

Following a series of protests by the residents’ association along the stretch, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission too had intervened in the matter. On account of the charging work, KWA has announced a 10 to 12-hour disruption in water supply in many parts.

Vazhuthacaud, Udarasiromani Road, Palottukonam, CSM Nagar, Sisu Vihar Lane, Cotton Hill, Edappazhinji, Mettukada, Valiyasala and Thycaud are some of the areas that will be affected. “We will be levelling the roads cut open by tomorrow. Now we are monitoring the situation to check for any issues that could happen,” the official said.

The KWA will be taking up another major work along the stretch in the coming week, at Vazhuthacaud Junction. “We are in the process of preparing a detailed report on the work which will be submitted to the higher authorities. We need permission to undertake the work as we will have to shut down pumping from the main tank for at least 24 hours to facilitate the work,” the KWA official said.

The work will be undertaken in the three mainlines and hence more areas will suffer from water-supply disruption. “Water tankers and all other arrangements need to be in place to ensure supply of water to the residents. Proper warnings will be issued in advance,” the official added.