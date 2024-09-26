Cardiologists warn of rising heart disease among young patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Approximately 15% of patients undergoing angioplasty at Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram are under the age of 40 years. The hospital is one of the top five centres offering cardiovascular interventional treatments in the country. The cardiologists pointed out the role of lifestyle changes and smoking in contributing to heart diseases.

Discussing the controversial death of Ernst and Young employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who allegedly died due to exhaustion resulting from heightened work pressure, Dr K Sivaprasad, director of Kerala Heart Foundation and the Head of the Cardiology Department at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said that Anna died due to heart attack. “Excess work pressure and lack of rest can increase the risk of heart attacks,” he said.

Dr. Sivaprasad also reported a general increase in heart patients seeking treatment, with the hospital performing around 400 angioplasties each month, including around 200 emergency cases.

The cardiologists highlighted the importance of preventive measures to reduce the burden of heart disease. By managing hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol, quitting smoking, maintaining a balanced diet, ensuring a relaxed work environment, and achieving work-life balance, they believe heart disease can be controlled by 40-50%.

Dr. Mathew Iype, a professor in the Cardiology Department, emphasised that primordial prevention-targeting risk factors are the most cost-effective approach, although gaps in implementation remain. Dr. Sibu Mathew, another professor in the Cardiology Department, stressed the vital role of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in saving lives during cardiac arrest, stating that increased CPR knowledge could potentially save three to four times more lives than currently possible.

In celebration of World Heart Day on September 29, the Cardiology Department and Kerala Heart Foundation will host several events aimed at raising public awareness about heart disease prevention. Health Minister Veena George will officially inaugurate the celebration at 7am.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see a demonstration of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), a lifesaving technique for emergencies when someone’s heart stops or they cease breathing. For registration, WhatsApp: 8921979171.