CET’s Devaragasandhya returns after three years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association (CETAAT) is about to host its annual musical programme, Devaragasandhya, on September 29, at 5.30 pm in the University Senate Hall. Organised by the in-house musical group Ragatharangam, this year’s event is themed ‘ONVyude Ormaykkayi,’ celebrating the enduring legacy of the legendary duo ONV Kurup and Devarajan Master.

The flagship annual programme of Ragatharangam, initiated in 2017, aims to commemorate the great music legend, Devarajan Master. Though the event was interrupted for three years due to the pandemic, it has returned to provide a platform for showcasing the musical talents of alumni and to rekindle the memories associated with the evergreen Malayalam songs.

This year’s performances will feature a carefully curated selection of songs penned by the great poet ONV Kurup and composed by Devarajan Master. It is a tribute to the pair who elevated Malayalam drama and film music to the zenith. Music enthusiasts can look forward to an engaging experience that celebrates the artistry of these legendary figures and connects with the community through the universal language of music.