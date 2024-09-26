Not so smart

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly eight years after its inception, the Smart City project in the capital has hit a roadblock. Though most works have been completed, the corporation has refused to take over custody of the assets, citing their poor upkeep.

Launched in 2016 with a project outlay of Rs 1,538 crore, the venture aimed to improve basic infrastructure in the city and explore IT-based solutions to make the city ‘smart’.

As many as 43 projects were undertaken by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up to implement them. After multiple extensions since 2021, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, which is funding the project, set the final deadline as March 2025.

Now, even as several works have been completed, the corporation has refused to take over their custody, flagging maintenance issues. The civic body has also directed the SCTL to provide all relevant documents such as completion certificates, annual maintenance contracts, and defect liability terms.

A corporation official said the SCTL initiated efforts to transfer the project assets in June. Following this, the civic body formed a committee comprising officials from the revenue, health, and engineering departments to oversee the takeover process.