Thiruvananthapuram: Students, teachers decry ninth hour revision of science fair manual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revision of the State School Science Fair (Sasthrolsavam) manual, just a few days before the commencement of the sub-district level events, has evoked protests from a section of students and teachers.

According to the order on manual revision, many competitive categories have been dropped and new ones included in their place. The ‘eleventh hour’ revision of the manual has come as a huge disappointment for many students who were gearing up to participate in the sub-district level events. In the LP and UP sections, palm leaf products, volleyball/badminton net and chalk production have been excluded. Instead, origami, pottery painting and poster designing has been included.

The list of exclusions in the High School, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary includes incense sticks, plaster of paris, palm leaf, umbrella making, volleyball net and chalk production. The inclusions in the list for students in higher classes are carry bags of different types, fabrication using fibre, innovative working model, metal embossing, poster designing, pottery painting, products using areca tree leaf and rattan cane work.

According to an official in the general education department, the items have been revised to make them in tune with the changing times. However, teachers unions have voiced their opposition to the delay in revising the manual.

“The revision in the manual, effected around four months into the academic year, will be a blow for students who are gearing up for the sub-district level events. Since the new events include months of training, many students will be left out,” the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association said in a statement.