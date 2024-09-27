Delay in procuring soil affects NH 66 six-laning in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few contracting companies engaged in the six-lane work on NH 66 have been facing difficulty in procuring soil for the road works. One of them, a Hyderabad-based contracting company, had procured the requisite permission to get the soil and paid Rs 65 lakh as royalty towards the mining and geology department in Kasaragod.

However, they have not released the stacked soil citing opposition from the locals. The contracting company has since approached A P M Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary (industries), and also the Chief Minister to end the stalemate.

When it comes to National Highway road works, it’s the contracting agencies that always face the wrath of the local people when it comes to land acquisition or the insufficient compensation package.

On Tuesday, the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) regional office in Thiruvananthapuram had held a progress meeting to take stock of the work with the contracting companies’ representatives. Most of them are facing a slew of issues which include the various check posts in Tamil Nadu not issuing passes to transport raw materials to Kerala as well as the dearth of soil for road works, threatening the completion of the project on time. Ram Babu, vice president (road projects), Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Hyderabad, is undertaking NH road works between Chengala and Neeleswaram (37.26 km) and Neeleswaram and Taliparamba (40.11 km). He told TNIE that without the help of the state government, his company would be unable to complete the NH works on time.