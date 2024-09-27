Guest lecturers’ fight yields result, to receive remuneration every month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has intervened to address the complaint of guest lecturers in colleges across the state that their remuneration has been pending for many months. The higher education department will bring out detailed guidelines to ensure that guest lecturers are paid their remuneration in a timely manner every month.

TNIE had earlier reported that majority of around 3,000 guest lectures in colleges across the state have been languishing without pay for many months due to apathy of the officials in issuing approval orders.

In the wake of the report, Higher Education Minister R Bindu convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to address the issue.

The meeting decided to evolve a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for payment of guest lecturers. From now on, guest lecturer aspirants will not have to get their certificates verified annually. Instead, they need to carry out one-time online registration for the purpose.

A special registration option will be provided for guest faculty who once get approval order from the office of the Deputy Director (DD) of Collegiate Education. This registration will enable them to work in any college in the state. The DD office concerned need to only examine if the appointment is in order.

“After appointing a guest lecturer, it will be mandatory for the principal concerned to submit the proposal to the DD office within a month. The proposal will be given quick approval and their remuneration will also be disbursed without delay,” the minister said.