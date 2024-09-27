Man fined Rs 10,010 for dumping waste in public place in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation special squad under the Sasthamangalam health circle recently booked and fined a person for dumping waste at a residential area near Pippinmoodu. The residents in the area reported the violation with a photograph to the Peroorkada police and Sasthamangalam health circle authorities last week.

The health officials traced the person and slapped a fine of Rs 10,010. Since the death of sanitation worker Joy, the civic body has intensified drives to book violators dumping waste in public places. In the past two months, the corporation has collected a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

“The person threw the waste near Soorya Gardens, a residential area at Pippinmoodu. We traced the person with the help of the police. We have a WhatsApp group to address the residents’ grievances and the police are also very cooperative,” said an official of Sasathamangalam health circle.