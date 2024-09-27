Thiruvananthapuram hosts camp to empower women in cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to increase women’s representation in the technical field of Malayalam cinema, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is set to organise an employment training programme from September 27 to 29 at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The camp will be inaugurated by the Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian, on Friday at 3pm. MLA V K Prasanth will preside over and mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.

Training will be provided in various technical areas, including production management, lighting, art and design, costume, makeup, post-production supervision, marketing and publicity. Actress and costume designer Kukku Parameswaran will serve as the camp director. An intensive training programme will follow for those selected from the camp, paving the way for opportunities to work in various technical divisions of the film industry.

A total of 47 women, selected from various parts of the state, will participate in the camp. Over three days, sessions will be led by industry experts such as film editor Beena Paul, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, district government pleader T Geena Kumari, film marketing designer Sangeetha Janachandran, cinematographer K G Jayan, producers G Suresh Kumar and G P Vijayakumar, makeup artist Mitta M C, art director Anees Nadodi and publicity designer Antony Stephen.