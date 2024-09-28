Kerala emerges as a hub for life sciences, innovation: Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is the only state in the country where research and development have become an essential part of life sciences, said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd. The state has a robust transportation network and a well-established healthcare system.

Kerala had set an example for other states with its focus on biotechnology and innovation. The integration of healthcare and technology is key to addressing future challenges in life sciences, he said while delivering a special address at the BioConnect 2.0 conclave here on Friday.

Citing his own experience, Ella said the state had a business-friendly environment. Some of his colleagues had warned him against investing in Kerala, which according to them posed challenges to investors. “After my meeting with Minister Rajeeve, I decided to give it a try. Within 8-9 days of applying through KSIDC, I received the allotment for setting up the unit. No lobbying was required-I applied like an ordinary citizen, and the necessary clearances came through in just 5 days,” he said.

“Kerala is the only state in India where you can set up a small unit even in a village,” he said, emphasising that the state’s extensive transportation network and healthcare services reach every corner. Ella also praised the state’s healthcare system. “Nowhere else in the country can you find a healthcare system like Kerala’s,” he said.

Ella said Kerala could successfully handle the Nipah virus outbreak. “While the world struggled to contain Nipah, Kerala swiftly curbed its spread,” he said. Kerala has made significant advancements in life sciences research and has a business-friendly environment, he added.