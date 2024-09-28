Mystery of Makki Sree Dharma Sastha Temple: Jain, Buddhist, or forest deity?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A welcoming arch by the Vithura-Bonacaud road opens the door to an archaeological mystery. The rugged road by the side of a crystal-clear stream by the foothills of the Western Ghats, adds to the adventure.

The narrow lane winds its way through the trees and occasional rural homesteads to a temple that goes by the name ‘Makki Sree Dharma Sastha temple’. The centuries-old idol could be seen on a raised platform surrounded by the hint of an enclosure. The residents call it a ‘forest deity’ suggesting that the entire place was once a forest and home to the Kani tribe.

“The temple is of Vana Sasthavu,” says a resident who claims worship is done twice a week at the temple along with regular festivals. “There are several such temples in the forest areas of the region,” he says.

Some others claim it could be Buddha, because the idol has a tuft of hair rounded into a bun at the crown, and Sastha aka ‘Chathan’ in common parlance has to do a lot with Buddha.

However, with Makki being a very prominent trade route during the ancient era, there is a high possibility that the idol could reflect a Jain thought, says historian Vellanadu Ramachandran.