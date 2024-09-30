AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal seeks withdrawal of annual income limit order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal MP sent a letter to the Chief Minister informing him that the order imposing an annual income limit on the family pension for disabled children of government employees is highly objectionable.

In the letter, Venugopal urged the state government to withdraw this anti-people order immediately and provide all possible support to the social upliftment of the differently-abled people.

The government has imposed an annual income limit of Rs 60,000 on family pension. Venugopal maintained that it was a cruel measure that cast a dark shadow over the future lives of all children with mental challenges such as autism, mental retardation and cerebral palsy.

The family pension provided for the maintenance of such children after the death of their government employee parents was a great help.

Venugopal also added that the state government’s action was a denial of justice to these poor children and an encroachment on their rights.