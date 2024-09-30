Thiruvananthapuram

KGMOA stages dharna over suspension of doctor in Kerala capital

Dr D Nelson, assistant surgeon of Community Health Centre, Aryanad, was suspended for alleged private practice during duty time.
Former state president of KGMOA Dr Vijayakrishnan addressing the protest in front of the Directorate of Health Services in Thiruvananthapuram.(Photo | Express)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) staged a dharna in front of the Directorate of Health Services on Saturday, in protest against the suspension of a government doctor allegedly over a fake news report.

Former state president of KGMOA, Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, inaugurated the na. He said the suspension was issued without an inquiry and without hearing the version of the doctor. He urged all government doctors to put up a united protest until the punishment action is revoked.

Dr D Nelson, assistant surgeon of Community Health Centre, Aryanad, was suspended for alleged private practice during duty time. The suspension order was issued after a media report on the private practice.

However, KGMOA said that the doctor consulted patients at 4 pm after his duty hours. The order was issued without conducting a preliminary investigation, the association alleged.

KGMOA Thiruvananthapuram district president Dr Padmaprasad welcomed the gathering.

State president nominee Dr Sreekant D, state joint secretary Dr Arun A John, IMA Thiruvananthapuram branch president Dr Sreejith R, KGMOA state committee members Dr Rajaram, Dr Santhosh Babu, and Dr Bindudharan, district vice-president Dr Pradeep Kumar and Dr Yadu addressed the dharna. District secretary Dr Sunitha N delivered the vote of thanks.

