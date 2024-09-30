KGMOA stages dharna over suspension of doctor in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) staged a dharna in front of the Directorate of Health Services on Saturday, in protest against the suspension of a government doctor allegedly over a fake news report.

Former state president of KGMOA, Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, inaugurated the na. He said the suspension was issued without an inquiry and without hearing the version of the doctor. He urged all government doctors to put up a united protest until the punishment action is revoked.

Dr D Nelson, assistant surgeon of Community Health Centre, Aryanad, was suspended for alleged private practice during duty time. The suspension order was issued after a media report on the private practice.

However, KGMOA said that the doctor consulted patients at 4 pm after his duty hours. The order was issued without conducting a preliminary investigation, the association alleged.

KGMOA Thiruvananthapuram district president Dr Padmaprasad welcomed the gathering.

State president nominee Dr Sreekant D, state joint secretary Dr Arun A John, IMA Thiruvananthapuram branch president Dr Sreejith R, KGMOA state committee members Dr Rajaram, Dr Santhosh Babu, and Dr Bindudharan, district vice-president Dr Pradeep Kumar and Dr Yadu addressed the dharna. District secretary Dr Sunitha N delivered the vote of thanks.