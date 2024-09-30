Power outage at T'puram's SAT Hospital sparks patients’ protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SAT Hospital, one of the major hospitals in the state for children and women, experienced a three-hour power outage on Sunday night, triggering protests from concerned patients and their families.

The aggrieved family members demanded access to the wards as they were concerned about the well-being of their dear ones. They claimed that even intensive care units were impacted, forcing them to purchase hand fans to cope with the heat.

The hospital’s backup power system failed to operate as intended, leading to the outage. The PWD electrical wing carried out maintenance work to rectify the power issue. However, the transformer could not be charged after the work, according to the hospital superintendent.

“We have given priority to patient safety. Some of them had to be shifted to ICUs. They are all safe. There was no power problem in ICUs and in the Children’s ward,” she said.

Deputy Major P J Raju who reached the hospital termed the incident a major lapse and demanded a probe. A team from KSEB arrived and the power was restored by 10:15 pm.