Second International Kovalam Marathon concludes in T'puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second International Kovalam Marathon concluded on Sunday with Deepu S Nair emerging as the winner in the 42.2-km full marathon, competing in the 30-45 years category.

The event featured five different categories, with Srinidhi Sreekumar securing the second position, and Anwar I K claiming the third spot.

The full marathon comprised three categories. In the 18-29 years category, the top positions were secured by Subham Badola, Rahul R S, and Agniveer Devakant Vishal. Meanwhile, Vijayakumar Singh, Girish Babu, and Dinesh clinched the top positions in the 46-59 age group.

The marathon spanned from Kovalam to Shankhumukham and included separate races for men, women, children, and senior citizens. A total of 1,500 individuals participated in the marathon.