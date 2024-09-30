Three female langurs escape from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Thiruvananthapuram: Three female gray langurs, also known as Hanuman langurs, have escaped from their open enclosure at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

According to the authorities, the langurs have not left the museum campus where the zoo is situated and are currently being closely monitored by the zookeepers.

Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo director Manjula Devi said that a bamboo pole inside the open enclosure tilted due to heavy rains on Sunday night, allowing the langurs to leap out.

"We have spotted all three in two trees near the enclosure. Two are sitting on top of one tree, while the third is on another tree nearby. They are still communicating with the male langur inside the enclosure," Manjula Devi told reporters.

She said that the zookeepers are keeping a close watch on them and are luring the langurs back using fruits.

Since the zoo is closed to visitors on Monday, there are no disturbances, and the authorities hope to get the monkeys back into their enclosure by the end of the day.

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo has a history of animals escaping from their enclosures.

Last year, a female gray langur escaped and roamed the city for several days before the zoo authorities captured it after 24 days.

Therefore, the authorities are trying to contain the escaped langurs within the museum compound.

If they leave the area and enter the city, it would be challenging for the authorities to recapture them.