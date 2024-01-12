Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NIPMR occupational therapy course gets accreditation

Occupational therapists, who help people learn or regain skills of daily living after a change in ability, are in high demand across the world.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could pave the way for better career opportunities worldwide for upcoming occupational therapists from the state, the degree program in Occupational Therapy offered by Thrissur-based National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) has received accreditation from the Indian affiliate of the World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT). Occupational therapists, who help people learn or regain skills of daily living after a change in ability, are in high demand across the world.

This is for the first time that an undergraduate course offered in the state has received accreditation from the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA), which ensures professional standards and accreditation compliance in the field. The accreditation from AIOTA will also earn WFOT recognition for the course enabling NIPMR degree holders to practice at the international level.

“Besides better placement avenues worldwide, the AIOTA/ WFOT recognition will also help the undergraduate students from NIPMR to pursue PG courses at the national and international levels,” Social Justice Minister R Bindu said.

NIPMR and National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) are offering the course in the state since 2020.

