Kerala Consumer panel asks agency to pay Rs 4 lakh to burn victim injured in LPG leak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) awarded Rs 4 lakh compensation and litigation costs to a man who sustained 45 pc burn injuries in an LPG cylinder leak. The commission found fault with two insurance companies which did not provide relief to the victim.

The Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had earlier directed Indane and its agency in Kottarakkara to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to the injured. The SCDRC order came on an appeal petition filed by the duo.

According to the complainant, a driver by profession, the agency staff replaced the cylinder at his house on April 3, 2015. When his wife lit the stove she noticed a fire on the regulator. The husband rushed to her help and moved the cylinder out of the house. His timely action avoided injuries to his family members and damage to his house.