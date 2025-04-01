Kerala LoP Satheesan launches global anti-drug campaign in Vienna

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan inaugurated the global campaign against drug abuse, organised by the World Malayali Federation, in Vienna.

The WMF plans to run the campaign across 166 countries and Kerala.

“Enforcement doesn’t mean rise in the increasing number of cases. Instead the source of drugs should be eliminated. The government machinery should break the supply chain of drugs and narcotic substances,” pointed out Satheesan.

Unlike in the past, now non-residents are worried about sending their children to Kerala for studies, said WMF founder chairman Prince Pallikkunnel. Poulose Theppala, Annie Libu, Koshy Samuel, Hareesh Nair and Mary Roselet of the foundation spoke.

As part of the campaign, the foundation plans a slew of programmes, including peoples marathon, awareness short films, various art and culture contests, counselling, setting up helpline and de-addictions centres.