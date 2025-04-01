Painguni festival from April 2 to 11 at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Painguni festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram will be celebrated from April 2 to 11 with special rituals and cultural programmes.

The festival will begin on April 2 with the flag hoisting between 8.45 am and 9.30 am, followed by the Mannuneerukoral ritual at 10.15 am and the Mulapooja at 6.45 pm. The Valiya Kanikka ritual will take place on April 9, while the Pallivetta ceremony is scheduled for April 10. The festival will conclude with the grand Aarattu ritual at Shankhumukham Beach on April 11.

During the festival, the Utsava Sheeveli ritual will be held daily at 4.30 pm and 8.30 pm. Various cultural programmes will take place at different venues, including Kizhakkenada Padikettu (east entrance), Sripadamandapam (north entrance), and Thulabharamandapam. Kathakali performances will be staged at Kizhakke Natakashala from 10.00 pm onwards.

On the eighth day, the rituals will begin with the Palliyunarthal, the ritual awakening of the deity, at 3.00 am, followed by Nirmalya Darshan at 3.30 am. The Sreebhoothabali and Utsava Sreebali on Garuda Vahanam will be held at 4.30 pm, while the Deeparadhana will take place at 6.15 pm. The Valiya Kanikka ritual will be conducted at 8.30 pm, followed by another Sreebhoothabali and Utsava Sreebali on Garuda Vahanam.

On April 10, the ninth day of the festival, the Palliyunarthal will take place at 3.00 am, followed by Nirmalya Darshanam at 3.30 am and Mulapooja at 6.45 am. The Sreebhoothabali and Utsava Sreebali on Garuda Vahanam will be conducted at 4.30 pm, followed by Deeparadhana at 6.15 pm.