Bhajan ‘rockstars’ Nandagovindam to perform in Thiruvananthapuram

The scene at Vaikom Mahadeva temple on March 31 was euphoric — almost like a rock band in action with fans singing along. However, the music wasn’t headbanging stuff but a fluid melody, soul-stirring, with emphatic troughs and crests, and above all, a sense of blissful peace.
It was the Nandagovindam team – who are on a “spiritual music journey across Kerala” – in action, staging a selection of songs drawn partly from the traditional sampradaya bhajan culture and partly from lilting tunes adapted from popular songs dear to Malayalis.
The setting was religious, but the music transcended boundaries, reaching out to the masses and including them as well.
“We need to reach out that way because this art form, of sampradaya bhajans, cannot remain just for a community or a group,” says Naveen Mohan, one of the senior-most members of Nandagovindam.
“The culture originated in India centuries ago to break barriers of caste and creed and any such limitations. So it has to be taken to the masses again in a way they can relate to.”
Nandagovindam was formed in 2000 when Naveen and his friend Praveen Anand were still in school. They were joined by Sreelal Venu, a lead singer of the team now.
“We used to perform with Panickerettan (Rajendra Panicker), who had visually impairment. It was a regular affair, going through stages with him, learning. Even after we grew up, we decided to stick together to boost his morale,” Naveen recalls.
The camaraderie between the singers continued even after some of them moved to West Asia for work. And they didn’t want Nandagovindam to remain just a beautiful memory.
“We found time on weekends to get together and practise. Soon, many joined us. Today, we have a group of 45 members split between Kerala, Dubai, and Canada,” says Naveen. “We have also attracted a group of talented youngsters — some perform with us, while others assist with programming.”
The group gained significant traction during the pandemic when their channel became one of the most viewed in Kerala. That trend sustained, making Nandagovindam a top pick in this music genre among Malayalis worldwide.
“We are told that our songs are played in the evenings and mornings in many homes in Kerala. In fact, when we go to perform in places like Kenya, people tell us they listen to us regularly,” says Naveen.
“We see this as the potential of bhajans to reach the masses. After all, it was through this medium that the Bhakti movement unfolded in India in the 15th century. And now, with the fast-paced modern world, perhaps this is needed more than ever.”
Sticking solely to traditional bhajans wouldn’t be enough, he adds.
“Our song Manohari Radhe Radhe gained a great following among younger listeners. Songs like Enthe Kannan Vanneella and Souparnikamrutha Veechikal Paadum, adapted from popular film tunes, have many fans,” says Naveen.
“We blend these with traditional sampradaya bhajans and even abhangs. The idea is to take it to the masses because it is necessary to steer the younger generation away from influences detrimental to their growth and evolution,” he says, adding that the group does not pursue profit through their projects.
“We have stable jobs that provide for us, so we can focus on this for soulfulness. None of us put money before music. It’s always about the joy of sharing and singing. And while doing it, we see no boundaries. We have Sufi singers who join us during performances or even train with us in Dubai.”
Nandagovindam is now celebrating its 25th anniversary, which they plan as a tribute to their mentor, Rajendra Panicker, who passed away last year. As part of this, the team has launched ‘Bhajan Connect’, a unique initiative to take bhajans to the masses.
“We tried it in Dubai, and it was a success. Now, we are bringing it to Thiruvananthapuram on April 18. It’s the state capital, and has a deep connection with sampradaya bhajans,” says Naveen.
“We will be singing for a small group of 200, who will also join us in the songs. They will be given the list of songs beforehand so they can come prepared. What we aim for is not their quality of singing but the bond they share with us and the spiritual energy that emerges through that connection,” says Naveen.
“We want to do it this way to break down the walls that limit us. Being free from those shackles and allowing the soul to soar is the key. We sing for that, and whoever joins us, too, could sing for that.”