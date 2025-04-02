Bhajan ‘rockstars’ Nandagovindam to perform in Thiruvananthapuram

“We are told that our songs are played in the evenings and mornings in many homes in Kerala. In fact, when we go to perform in places like Kenya, people tell us they listen to us regularly,” says Naveen.

“We see this as the potential of bhajans to reach the masses. After all, it was through this medium that the Bhakti movement unfolded in India in the 15th century. And now, with the fast-paced modern world, perhaps this is needed more than ever.”

Sticking solely to traditional bhajans wouldn’t be enough, he adds.

“Our song Manohari Radhe Radhe gained a great following among younger listeners. Songs like Enthe Kannan Vanneella and Souparnikamrutha Veechikal Paadum, adapted from popular film tunes, have many fans,” says Naveen.

“We blend these with traditional sampradaya bhajans and even abhangs. The idea is to take it to the masses because it is necessary to steer the younger generation away from influences detrimental to their growth and evolution,” he says, adding that the group does not pursue profit through their projects.

“We have stable jobs that provide for us, so we can focus on this for soulfulness. None of us put money before music. It’s always about the joy of sharing and singing. And while doing it, we see no boundaries. We have Sufi singers who join us during performances or even train with us in Dubai.”

Nandagovindam is now celebrating its 25th anniversary, which they plan as a tribute to their mentor, Rajendra Panicker, who passed away last year. As part of this, the team has launched ‘Bhajan Connect’, a unique initiative to take bhajans to the masses.

“We tried it in Dubai, and it was a success. Now, we are bringing it to Thiruvananthapuram on April 18. It’s the state capital, and has a deep connection with sampradaya bhajans,” says Naveen.

“We will be singing for a small group of 200, who will also join us in the songs. They will be given the list of songs beforehand so they can come prepared. What we aim for is not their quality of singing but the bond they share with us and the spiritual energy that emerges through that connection,” says Naveen.

“We want to do it this way to break down the walls that limit us. Being free from those shackles and allowing the soul to soar is the key. We sing for that, and whoever joins us, too, could sing for that.”