Training programme to curb sexual harassment in Mollywood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to ensure safer workplace in the Malayalam film industry, the women and child development department will be rolling out a specialised training programme to enforce the provisions of the POSH Act.

Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-level launch of the initiative at KTDC Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will preside over. Prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry will also attend the event.

“There is a need to educate and create a culture of inclusion for all to ensure equal justice and opportunity in various sectors of the workplace, and becoming forces leading the way for sustainable change. With this objective in mind, in the light of the POSH Act 2013 and the Justice Hema Committee Report, when a film is made through the collective work of about 30 categories of people, it is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for all those working in the sector,” said Veena.

The initiative, being implemented with the support of Gender Park, is part of the state government’s broader efforts to regulate workplace environments and curb sexual harassment in the sector.

In the first phase, the training programme will be conducted for 60 people from various sectors of the film industry.