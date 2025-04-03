Thiruvananthapuram’s LED streetlight project faces setback; contractor to be terminated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious LED streetlight project implemented by the city corporation has come under severe criticism due to alleged lack of timely maintenance and replacement of faulty LED lights.

The civic body has roped in three private agencies for implementing the LED streetlight project in the state capital. However, the agencies are struggling to promptly replace faulty lights, leaving the capital in darkness and raising safety concerns among residents, pedestrians and motorists.

Earlier, the streetlights were managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and owing to high maintenance cost and electricity bills, the civic body decided to switch over from neon lights to energy-efficient LED lights. Despite strict contractual clauses, the private agencies are struggling to address the complaints related to faulty streetlights. Kowdiar ward councillor Sathi Kumari S said that many of the lights in her ward are lying defunct.

“KSEB officials used to respond immediately when we reported an issue. These agencies are not capable and the residents have been raising complaints. It would be better if the civic body entrusts this responsibility back to KSEB,” said Sathi Kumari, who is one among the many councillors facing similar issues.