KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram bags Chief Minister’s Excellence Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram has been selected for Chief Minister’s Excellence Award for best workplace in the hospital sector based on its outstanding performance in 2024.

The awards were announced based on criteria such as excellent salary structures, strict implementation of labour laws, a conducive work environment, and salary distribution through a wage security scheme. Jessuin K Kadavan, head, human resources, KIMSHEALTH, received the award from General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram. MLA Antony Raju presided over the function.

“KIMSHEALTH follows a work culture that focuses on the daily lives of its employees, and the hospital maintains an open approach to their ideas and concerns. This approach enables KIMSHEALTH to excel in patient care,” said Dr M I Sahadulla, chairman and managing director of KIMSHEALTH.

He also emphasised continuous training for employees, providing systematic programmes in both clinical areas and personality development. Other distinctive features of KIMSHEALTH include subsidised food for employees, world-class hostels, transportation facilities, and medical benefits.

Additionally, KIMSHEALTH implements various initiatives such as health programmes, educational support, environmental conservation projects, and the promotion of youth in sports and academics, said a statement.