This Kerala NGO is on a mission to promote sustainable housing

Urvi Foundation was born out of a passion for environmental restoration and community engagement. At its core lies the vision of architect Hasan Naseef, whose thesis project became the key factor behind this Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO’s mission.

“During my studies, I worked on a thesis that examined the urgent need for change in Kerala’s construction industry,” says Hasan.

“The research revealed that if we continue on the current path, we will face many climate challenges. My thesis emphasised the importance of adopting a sustainable village concept to address these issues.”

Inspired by his findings and the visible impacts of climate change in Kerala, such as recurring floods and increasing heat, Urvi Foundation set out to reimagine how construction practices could become more environment-friendly.

Besides Hasan, the team has three other directors: interior designer Faisal Abdul Azeez, engineer Mohammed Yasir K M, and social worker Hanna Fathima. Their combined efforts focus on promoting responsible, sustainable, and green architectural practices.