This Kerala NGO is on a mission to promote sustainable housing

Urvi Foundation was born out of a passion for environmental restoration and community engagement. At its core lies the vision of architect Hasan Naseef, whose thesis project became the key factor behind this Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO’s mission.
“During my studies, I worked on a thesis that examined the urgent need for change in Kerala’s construction industry,” says Hasan.
“The research revealed that if we continue on the current path, we will face many climate challenges. My thesis emphasised the importance of adopting a sustainable village concept to address these issues.”
Inspired by his findings and the visible impacts of climate change in Kerala, such as recurring floods and increasing heat, Urvi Foundation set out to reimagine how construction practices could become more environment-friendly.
Besides Hasan, the team has three other directors: interior designer Faisal Abdul Azeez, engineer Mohammed Yasir K M, and social worker Hanna Fathima. Their combined efforts focus on promoting responsible, sustainable, and green architectural practices.
Every project undertaken by the foundation, they say, is a step toward finding sustainable solutions for the construction field, with a strong focus on community involvement and ecological balance.
Recently, a major milestone for Urvi Foundation came when their ‘Stone Free Movement’ project, aimed at reducing quarrying and promoting alternative construction practices, gained international recognition.
The project was selected as one of the 12 finalists for the Earthna Prize by the Qatar Foundation, chosen from 410 projects across 104 countries.
Hasan points out that quarrying has become almost indispensable in the construction industry. “There’s no point in merely protesting — we need to look for alternative solutions. The project advocates using locally available materials,” he says.
The context of Urvi’s projects is based on the fact that Kerala has three distinct zones — hilly areas, wetlands, and coastal areas. “Traditionally, each of these zones had its own unique construction methods. However, this approach has changed over time, with many adopting a uniform construction style.
Sustainable construction should be carried out by utilising local materials and incorporating traditional technologies. This is the only way to preserve our current environment and climate.” says Hasan.
To ensure that traditional knowledge is passed down to the next generation, the foundation takes a two-pronged approach. First, they create awareness through training, seminars, workshops, and green events at engineering, architecture, and art colleges. “The transformation needs to happen among the new generation because they are the ones who will take it forward,” adds Hasan.
Second, they conduct research programmes throughout Kerala and develop prototypes that demonstrate practical applications.
One of their innovative projects is ‘Amphibious Housing’, designed for low-lying areas like Kuttanad. These houses can float during floods, offering a sustainable and resilient solution. Another project is ‘Post-Flood Rapid Housing’, where the houses are constructed within just 14 days, using reclaimed materials from flood-damaged structures.
Urvi Foundation also established an institute aimed at creating a hub for alternative education and environmental research. It serves as a finishing school to guide new-generation professionals in developing careers aligned with Kerala’s land typology and climate.
The institute’s focus is on sustainable materials like earth, lime, bamboo, and scrap, promoting innovations that integrate vernacular architecture with modern needs.