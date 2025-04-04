Training programme on women’s safety in film industry launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women and Child Development Department has rolled out a specialised training programme to enforce the provisions of the POSH Act in the film industry. The training programme was organised in the light of the POSH Act 2013 and the Justice Hema Committee Report, said Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George inaugurating the training programme.

The programme was organised by the Women and Child Development Department with the help of Gender Park to create awareness about the POSH Act among those working in the film sector.

When a film is made through the collective work of about thirty sections, it is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for all those working in this sector, she said. The module training has been organised to implement the existing provisions under the POSH Act. “The producer is the employer.

Then it is the responsibility of the producer to form internal committees and ensure women’s safety,” said the minister. The minister also clarified that this will be the most effective training programme to make the Malayalam film industry women-friendly.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan presided over the function. Around 60 people from the film industry participated. Under the POSH Act, internal committees have been formed in all institutions with more than ten employees in 95 government departments in the state.

More than 25,000 institutions have been registered. In January 2023, a POSH portal was launched to coordinate and monitor activities under the POSH Act to prevent sexual harassment against women in the workplace.