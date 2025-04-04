Water supply in Thiruvananthapuram resumes after three-day shutdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After three days of shutdown to facilitate three major works, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) resumed water supply in the capital on Thursday evening.

However, high-lying areas in the capital will start getting water in another 24 hours. “Low-lying residential areas will get water first and it will take some time for the water to reach high altitude areas. We will continue to supply water in tankers for such areas until the crisis is over,” said a KWA official.

The KWA had shut down the Aruvikkara water treatment plant, the capital’s main source of drinking water on Tuesday, leading to water supply disruption in many areas.

KWA authorities said the supply resumed 15 hours ahead of schedule — the actual plan was to resume distribution from Aruvikkara at 8 am on Friday.

“We were able to undertake all three works well ahead of schedule and resumed pumping from Aruvikkara at 4.30pm today. Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure drinking water supply through tankers to the affected areas,” said a KWA official. The city corporation had deployed around 50 tankers for the purpose.

Realigning the main transmission line near Shastri Nagar near Jagathy to facilitate the doubling work of the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line was one of the major works undertaken by the KWA. Replacement of butterfly valve near the PTP vending point and installation of flow meter and valve to facilitate smooth water supply from PTP Nagar to Nemom and Vattiyoorkavu zones were the other two.

The civic body had started a helpline number for the public to report water-related woes during the shutdown. The KWA too had made alternative arrangements for establishments by hospitals.

Elaborate arrangements

