20 injured in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 20 people were injured in a road accident involving many vehicles at Pallipuram near here on on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9 am and involved vehicles that were rerouted due to ongoing road work on the National Highway -66 bypass.

The accident happened when a KSRTC bus travelling from Mangalapuram to Kaniyapuram via the service road lost control after its brakes failed near Pallippuram junction.

The bus first hit a two-wheeler, then hit two pedestrians, and finally rammed into another KSRTC bus ahead of it. A van that was carrying milk was following closely behind and crashed into the bus. The out of control bus came to a halt only after hitting a roadside tree.

Nine ambulances took the injured to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.