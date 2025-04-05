CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch unified services platform K-Smart on April 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch K-Smart (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) — a unified platform that delivers various services provided by Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) — at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30 am on April 10.

Chairman and Managing Director of IKM (Information Kerala Mission) Santhosh Babu on Friday, at a media workshop, said that K-Smart will be deployed in 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, and 14 district panchayats from April 10.

At present, many services such as registration of births, deaths and marriages, property tax and building permits come under the domain of multiple platforms in local bodies. K-Smart has integrated all these services into a single platform for hassle-free service delivery.

K-Smart, which aims to enhance transparency and efficiency of various services provided by LSGIs, was deployed in corporations and municipalities last year. IKM has designed this new platform as a replacement for the various softwares currently used in local bodies.

Through K-Smart, citizens can sign and submit applications online from anywhere. Receipts and certificates will be provided via WhatsApp and email. Even without logging in, users can access major services using just a mobile number. Applications and complaints can also be submitted through Akshaya centers and Kudumbashree help desks.

Applicants can track the status of their applications and complaints online without visiting offices.