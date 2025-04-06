Online OP ticket booking to be launched in government hospitals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital payment facility for various services, including out patient (OP) ticket charge, will be rolled out at government hospitals on Monday (April 7). An online OP ticket booking facility and launch of a mobile app to access health records of individuals will also be launched on by Health Minister Veena George on the same day.

Veena informed that the digital payment facility has been put in place in 313 hospitals and will be extended to all government hospitals within a month. Public will be able to use credit / debit cards and Unique Payment Interface (UPI) gateways to make the payments.

The online OP ticket booking facility will enable patients to reserve OP slots for consulting doctors practising modern medicine in various government hospitals. It will be introduced in 687 government hospitals where e-health project has been implemented and also in hospitals from the taluk to the medical college level.

Using the ‘m-health’ app, a person can access treatment details, prescriptions and lab reports on their mobile phones. The facility for online OP ticket reservation has also been incorporated into the app. The minister will also launch ‘Scan-n-book’ facility in government hospitals for availing OP service without prior booking.