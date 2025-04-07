Three held near KSRTC bus stand with MDMA in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three persons were arrested with 52g of MDMA near the KSRTC bus stand at Attingal by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF). The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the rural district police chief that MDMA was being smuggled from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested were later handed over to the Attingal police.

The arrested are Sumesh, 29, of Chirayinkeezhu, Jifin, 29, of Kadinamkulam, and Palakkad native Anju Baby, 32.

Sumesh, a habitual offender, is believed to be the ringleader of the drug trafficking group. He has previous arrests and multiple cases related to narcotic smuggling pending with the police and the excise department.

Anju is reportedly employed at a spa at Kazhakkoottam and is suspected to be a major link in the drug distribution network operating through spa centres. Jifin, the third accused, allegedly worked in local lodges at Kazhakkoottam and was involved in distributing drugs under the guise of offering employment.

Officials said the seized MDMA was intended for commercial distribution. The trio had been under police surveillance following confidential intelligence received by the rural SP.