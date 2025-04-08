Kerala University conducts retest for MBA students of 2022-24 batch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University on Monday conducted the re-examination for MBA students of the 2022-24 batch. The re-examination was held since the answer scripts of 71 students went missing while under the custody of an evaluator. Students who appeared for the examination complained that it was tougher than the original examination.

The missing of 71 answer scripts has delayed the results of the third semester examination. The re-exam was conducted at seven colleges where the MBA course is offered. The university did not issue any communication on the number of students who attended the examination on Monday.

Some students had earlier informed the university about their inconvenience to attend the exam. Following this, the vice chancellor had stated that the examination would be conducted on two dates – April 7 and 22. It is learnt that three students are abroad. While one attended Monday’s examination, the other two are not in a position to attend the examination scheduled on April 22.

“Monday’s examination was tough and we are worried,” said a student who preferred anonymity.

“One person who attended the examination availed of leave citing medical emergency of a family member. The other two are concerned since they would not get leave from their jobs immediately. They had secured jobs abroad and are currently on their probation period,” he said

“The university is handling the issue casually. Two days back, they issued a press release on the time and venue of the examination on Monday. It is yet to issue a press release on the examination on April 22 or the solution for those who cannot attend the examination on both dates,” he added.