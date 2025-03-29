MBA answer sheets missing, Kerala University to hold re-exam on April 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University has asked 71 MBA students to sit for a reexamination after their answer sheets went missing.

The answer sheets of third semester examinations of the 2022-24 batch students went missing from the custody of a teacher assigned with their evaluation. The serious lapse on the part of the university has invited scathing criticism from the student community.

The examination for 'project finance' was held in May last year. The university has now scheduled the reexamination for 7 April. The reexam has come as a setback to the students who were already disappointed over the delay in course completion. It took 2.5 years for the completion of the two-year course. The delay in publishing results is affecting their career prospects.

The teacher hailing from Palakkad reportedly informed the vice chancellor that the sheets went missing during a journey. The matter was discussed by the senate which gave approval for a reexamination.