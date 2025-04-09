Kerala High Court halts trader eviction from Palayam Connemara market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traders of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market in the state capital have moved the High Court against the corporation’s attempt to forcefully relocate them to a temporary market complex. On Tuesday, the High Court issued an interim order halting the eviction of traders and any demolition activities until Thursday and has summoned the civic body for hearing.

The Palayam Connemara Merchants and Labourers Association approached the court citing unhygienic conditions in the temporary rehabilitation block. Association secretary J Rajas said the facility lacks proper ventilation and is situated next to an uncleared legacy dumpsite.

“We raised these concerns multiple times, but the authorities are forcefully relocating us. We had no choice but to seek legal recourse,” said Rajas. The association has also filed complaints with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, Chief Secretary, and health authorities seeking their intervention.

The redevelopment of the market is estimated at Rs 113.62 crore and aims to shift around 380 traders to a newly constructed rehabilitation block to pave the way for the project. The civic body had started issuing eviction notices in an attempt to launch the project before March 31. However, traders have refused to move, citing issues with the rehabilitation block.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi president S S Manoj said that traders are not opposed to the redevelopment. “The relocation site is filthy and poorly ventilated. They must address these basic issues first. Also, there is no council decision assuring the traders of allocating shops in the redeveloped market,” he said.

An official from Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) said that the project cannot proceed without relocating the traders. “We are confident of completing the new market in a year. The new market block will be four-storeyed, and two-storeys can accommodate all traders. If relocation happens soon, we can begin work within five to six weeks,” the official said.