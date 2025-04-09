Paper row: Kerala University directs dismissal of teacher

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has directed a self-financing college affiliated to it to terminate the services of a teacher of the institution from whose custody 71 answer-scripts of MBA third semester exam went missing, necessitating a re-examination.

The university’s direction came in the wake of an internal inquiry that found serious lapses on the part of the teacher in handling the answer-scripts and recommended strict action against him. The inquiry panel comprised of the Registrar, Controller of Examinations and director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the varsity.

“Since the teacher in question is a guest faculty, the expenses incurred owing to the fiasco will be recovered from the self-financing institution,” KU Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal said. The Vice Chancellor said the varsity has also sought a detailed report on all the faculty members appointed in the self financing institution.

Meanwhile, the police inquiry on the incident is also progressing.