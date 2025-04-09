Ponmudi hill station gets new guest house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering comfortable accommodation to tourists by developing state guest houses and rest houses is a top priority of the government, as it supports tourism growth, Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas said on Tuesday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the four-storey government guest house at Ponmudi.

“Providing world-class lodging facilities is crucial to boosting tourism. That’s why the government prioritised renovating and developing guest houses and rest houses to enhance the overall experience of visitors,” he said.

Besides Ponmudi, the government is focusing on upgrading guest houses and PWD rest houses in tourist hotspots like Guruvayur, Kanyakumari, Wayanad, Aluva, Munnar and Calicut, Riyas said, adding that the project gains more importance due to the surge in tourist arrivals to the state, which reached record levels in 2024 and is expected to rise this year.

He said Ponmudi’s unique scenic charm has always drawn both domestic and international tourists, and a fully-equipped guest house was always the tourism department’s priority.

The new facility, which has all the facilities for a pleasant stay, will further enhance the scope of Ponmudi as a prime hill station, Riyas said. The new guest house is a four-storey block spanning 2,590 sq m. It houses 22 air-conditioned rooms, including six suite rooms, along with an AC conference hall and two AC dining halls. There is a spacious parking area, modern kitchen and rooms for drivers of tourist vehicles, too.