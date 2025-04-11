Thiruvananthapuram

Excise arrests stunt man for possession of ganja in T'puram

The ganja was found concealed inside a box that resembled a dictionary from the room of Maheswar, a stunt man from Tamil Nadu, excise sources said.
The excise sleuths on Thursday raided a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where the artists working in a Malayalam movie were staying and seized ganja weighing 16 grams from the room of a stunt man.
The excise sleuths on Thursday raided a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where the artists working in a Malayalam movie were staying and seized ganja weighing 16 grams from the room of a stunt man.(Express Illustration)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise sleuths on Thursday raided a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where the artists working in a Malayalam movie were staying and seized ganja weighing 16 grams from the room of a stunt man.

The ganja was found concealed inside a box that resembled a dictionary from the room of Maheswar, a stunt man from Tamil Nadu, excise sources said.

The excise sources said they had information about use of drugs by some of the occupants of a hotel near Thycaud Music College. The information received mentioned that a drug peddler, who featured in the excise radar, had visited the hotel to supply the contraband.

Based on this information the sleuths raided the hotel where the artists filming a new Malayalam movie ‘Baby girl’ were staying. Initially the sleuths did not find ganja during examination, but they came across a dictionary -like material, which aroused their curiosity. On checking it, it was found to be a box which could be opened using a key.The excise men managed to get the key from Maheswar and recovered ganja that was concealed inside.

An officer, who was part of the operation, said, they acted on a tip-off. The officer said the artists, including Maheswar, reached the city for shooting four days ago and the seized contraband seemed to be stored for artists’ personal consumption.

ganja case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com