Kerala CM calls for crackdown on unauthorised slaughterhouses to curb bird-hit threat near airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the increasing incidents of bird hits posing risks to flight safety and operations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to formulate preventive measures.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need for scientific processing of slaughter waste and called for the centralisation of slaughter activities. He directed authorities to eliminate unauthorised slaughterhouses and stalls in public spaces by ensuring a viable alternative system is in place.

Pinarayi also proposed that the airport’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds be utilised for waste management activities led by the city corporation. CCTV surveillance must be installed at vulnerable locations where waste is likely to be dumped, he said.

The chief minister further directed that organic waste collected by Harithakarma Sena be processed scientifically, and the infrastructure for inorganic waste processing be strengthened. A comprehensive plan to make the area surrounding the airport completely waste-free was also outlined.

Strict action, including the registration of cases, should be taken against those who illegally dump waste, particularly slaughterhouse waste. The chief minister said that awareness boards be installed and that residents’ associations, Kudumbashree Ayalkootams, and social, community and cultural organizations be engaged to raise awareness about the dangers posed by bird activity and the importance of effective waste management. These efforts, he said, should be led by the corporation.

A committee comprising representatives from airport management, the city corporation, and elected officials will be formed to plan and implement these initiatives. The Chief Minister assured that the government would extend all necessary support to transform the airport area into a model zone.

