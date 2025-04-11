Kerala government to hold talks with protesters as waste project faces backlash; ASHA strike enters day 60

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As widespread protests emerge as a major roadblock to Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam, the state’s flagship initiative that aims to make Kerala garbage-free by March 30, 2026, the government has decided to hold dialogues with dissenters.
From sewage treatment plants to material collection facilities (MCFs), several key waste management projects – nearly 22, including construction of faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs)– have been stalled due to strong opposition from political representatives and local communities. In a bid to alleviate their fears, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, along with an expert panel, will hold a crucial meeting with the protesters on Friday as part of ‘Vruthi’ conclave.
After launching door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste, the department is now focusing on liquid waste management. Rajesh told TNIE that the campaign is now prioritising scientific handling of sewage and liquid waste generated in Kerala. In connection with the conclave, the department has invited all the protesters for a meeting and to alleviate their fear and apprehensions, the authorities are arranging a visit to the Muttathara sewage treatment plant.
“Since the launch of the campaign, we have witnessed stiff protests in many local bodies. Initially, people were against setting up of even a mini-MCF. We managed to overcome all those challenges. Our aim is to address such protests through awareness and healthy conversations. Building trust is key,” Rajesh said. As many as 148 FSTPs have been proposed across the state as part of waste management efforts, he said.
Studies have shown that due to lack of proper sanitation facilities and scientific management of liquids and sewage waste, water bodies across the state are heavily contaminated.
ASHA workers’ strike completes 60 days
As the strike by ASHA workers entered its 60th day on Thursday, the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), which is spearheading the stir, has warned of intensifying the agitation if the government continues to ignore their demands.
A state committee meeting of KAHWA is scheduled for April 13 to chalk out the next course of action, said state president V K Sadanandan and general secretary M A Bindu.
“Our demand is a modest increase of just C100 in daily wages to end the strike. Withdrawing from the strike without securing our demands would be a setback for the rights movement and social progress of all labour groups,” they said. In a show of solidarity, the families of the ASHA workers will join the ‘Paura Sagaram’ protest at the steps of the Secretariat on Saturday.