Kerala government to hold talks with protesters as waste project faces backlash; ASHA strike enters day 60

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As widespread protests emerge as a major roadblock to Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam, the state’s flagship initiative that aims to make Kerala garbage-free by March 30, 2026, the government has decided to hold dialogues with dissenters.

From sewage treatment plants to material collection facilities (MCFs), several key waste management projects – nearly 22, including construction of faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs)– have been stalled due to strong opposition from political representatives and local communities. In a bid to alleviate their fears, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, along with an expert panel, will hold a crucial meeting with the protesters on Friday as part of ‘Vruthi’ conclave.

After launching door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste, the department is now focusing on liquid waste management. Rajesh told TNIE that the campaign is now prioritising scientific handling of sewage and liquid waste generated in Kerala. In connection with the conclave, the department has invited all the protesters for a meeting and to alleviate their fear and apprehensions, the authorities are arranging a visit to the Muttathara sewage treatment plant.

“Since the launch of the campaign, we have witnessed stiff protests in many local bodies. Initially, people were against setting up of even a mini-MCF. We managed to overcome all those challenges. Our aim is to address such protests through awareness and healthy conversations. Building trust is key,” Rajesh said. As many as 148 FSTPs have been proposed across the state as part of waste management efforts, he said.