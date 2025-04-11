Vineetha murder case: 40-year-old Tamil Nadu native found guilty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court has found a 40-year-old Tamil Nadu native guilty in the sensational Ambalamukku Vineetha murder case.

Rajendran, a native of Thovala in Kanyakumari district, was found guilty of murder, destruction of evidence and other allied charges. The quantum of punishment will be awarded on April 21.

The prosecution led by special public prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that the case fell in the rarest of the rare category following which the court sought reports from various authorities.

The Thiruvananthapuram district collector was directed to file a report as to whether there is any any scope for correction and rehabilitation of the convict and whether there are chances for him not to engage in violence.

The court ordered that Rajendran should be examined by a psychiatrist and a psychologist from Peroorkada mental hospital and they should submit a report on his mental health.

The victim, Vineetha was stabbed to death Rajendran in February 2022 when a stringent lockdown due to Covid was in play. Rajendran, who was out on bail in a triple murder case registered by Tamil Nadu police, fatally stabbed Vineetha, who was working in an agriculture clinic at Ambalamukku, during a robbery attempt.