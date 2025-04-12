Faulty breathalyser brands teetotaller KSRTC driver ‘drunk’; test proves innocence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jayaprakash, a KSRTC driver with the Palode depot in Thiruvananthapuram who was falsely accused of reporting to duty drunk following a faulty breathalyser test on Friday morning, was cleared of all charges hours later after a medical examination.

The incident on Friday morning had triggered a protest at the depot after Jayaprakash was denied a retest by the station master. The routine breathalyser test, made mandatory by the transport department in its bid to curb drink driving, was conducted when Jayaprakash reported for duty on his usual Palode-Perayam route.

Of the nearly 50 employees tested, his result showed a reading of 16. Jayaprakash, who maintained he has been a teetotaller, alleged the breathalyser device was faulty and added that it had been an issue in the past too. He then filed a complaint with the Palode police station.